Crazy Ex-Girlfriend might be headed into its final season, but there’s still a lot of story left to tell. And now, it seems the show will have longer than expected to tell it.

EW has confirmed that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s fourth and final season will contain 18 episodes, unlike the previous two seasons, which both had 13 episodes. (The last time the show was given an 18-episode order was for its first season.)

The extended episode order is probably a good thing considering Rebecca Bunch ended season 3 by pleading guilty to attempted murder. In other words, she might need a few extra episodes to sing herself out of this one. It also gives the show a bit more time to answer the question at the heart of the series: “This is ultimately a story, not about romantic love, but about finding what makes you truly happy,” co-creator and star Rachel Bloom previously told EW. “It’s one of those fundamental questions of life, but what makes you truly happy in a way that’s genuine.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.