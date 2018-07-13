André Holland pleads with a client in new Castle Rock photo

To read more and get a preview of Comic-Con 2018, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

To say that Henry Deaver (André Holland) has a dark past is putting it lightly.

The hero of Hulu’s anthology drama, based on Stephen King’s stories, grew up in the titular Maine town, where he had been involved in — and then accused of causing — an incident that left his father dead. The trauma set him on a path to making the macabre career choice of becoming a death-row attorney. “He really wants to save these people’s lives, but at the same time, I think there’s a subconscious punishment that he’s doling out on himself,” Holland explains. “He refuses to give up.”

Below, EW has an exclusive image of Henry doing just that:

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Henry’s persistence is good news for the Shawshank prisoner played by Bill Skarsgård (IT), who’s discovered in a cage and requests Henry’s help — though even the empathetic lawyer can’t quite figure him out. After all, as Skarsgård teases of his character, “he’s very feral, he’s out of tune with the world.” Maybe Henry will hit the right note.

Castle Rock premieres July 25 on Hulu.