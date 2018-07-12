Stephen Colbert: My agent 'doesn't do as much for me as Trump does for Russia'

In the middle of skewering President Trump‘s recent claim at the NATO summit about how “Germany is totally controlled by Russia,” Stephen Colbert had a realization.

“I’m not ready to say that our president is a Russian agent, but I have a [talent] agent, and he doesn’t do as much for me as Trump does for Russia,” he said on Wednesday’s Late Show. “I love you, baby doll,” Colbert added in a remark directed at his rep, “but you never swung an election for me. I lost to John Oliver!”

Colbert made note of how Trump seemed more eager to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin on his trip through Europe than the NATO meeting in Brussels or his visit to the U.K. “Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all,” Trump told reporters ahead of the trip, as shown in footage on The Late Show. “Who would think?”

“I would think,” Colbert replied. “Everyone would think.”

The host also showed footage of Trump criticizing Germany for not “guarding against Russia” by importing gas from Russia. According to CNN, 35 percent of Germany’s gas in 2015 came from Russia.

“It’s true. We’re all controlled by the people who give us our gas, which is why I’m forever beholden to the Chevron on Route 3,” Colbert mocked Trump. “When they invaded the Pizza Hut next door, I said nothing. What could I do?”

Watch Colbert’s full clip above.