Sacha Baron Cohen fires back at Sarah Palin: She's 'bleeding fake news'

Sacha Baron Cohen is seemingly breaking his silence on the controversy swirling around his Showtime prank series to fire back at former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

The comedian retweeted a new Twitter account that’s apparently his new “citizen journalist” character, “Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., PhD.” The character has a truther website called “truthbrary” that’s full of Alex Jones-like conspiracy theories (such as “Hillary is a satanist — Illuminati defector” and “The Military has been Implanting Mind Controlled Neural Dust to remotely control their victims” and “16 more reasons to question 9/11”).

On Twitter, Ruddick posted an open letter to Palin saying he never said he was a military veteran as Palin claimed, but rather “I was in the service — not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once — when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property.”

He also adds, “I have always admired you for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia. But ma’am, I do believe you have been hit by a bulls–t grenade and are bleeding fake news.” He included the hashtags #MAGA, #buildthewall and #boycottsachacohen.

Here’s the letter in full:

Palin had slammed Baron Cohen for duping her and one of her daughters with a bogus interview, saying he posed a disabled military veteran and has called on Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate the proceeds of their series.

Showtime had no comment, per usual.

Baron Cohen’s series, Who Is America?, premieres Sunday at midnight on Showtime. ‏