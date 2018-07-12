Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness is here to serve you some clear-eyes-full-hearts realness.

The Fab 5‘s resident grooming expert whipped his hair back and forth when he found out that he scored Emmy nominations for both Netflix’s Queer Eye and Funny or Die’s Gay of Thrones. Anyone who’s seen the opening credits to Queer Eye knows he’s really good at flipping his hair. But, in a much more heartwarming turn, his reality makeover show costars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski were there to give him lots of hugs as Van Ness teared up.

And it was all caught on tape by a Netflix employee who posted it to social media.

JVN's reaction to finding out #QueerEye AND #GayOfThrones scored Emmy noms this morning is too pure — and then there's Tan, Antoni, Karmo, and Bobby's reaction to his double nom 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GnCVKJtTsw — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2018

Queer Eye contributed to Netflix’s 112 total Emmy nominations with its inclusion in four categories: Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.

Van Ness also hosts the web series Gay of Thrones, which sees him recapping HBO’s Game of Thrones with all the sass, Christina Aguilera references, and sheer exuberance you would hope to get from him. That series was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

“Oh my god. I can’t even,” Van Ness tweeted after the big reveal. “Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful.”

Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful pic.twitter.com/VWz0NbP5tp — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 12, 2018

The Fab 5 posed for a selfie with their team that was posted on social media by Berk.

“That moment your show gets nominated for 4 Emmys!!! What an honor!!!” the interior design expert wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t have done it without the people you see here plus all the rest of our family at @netflix, @itv_america, and @scout.productions.”

Brown brought even more joy to the internet by sharing a Photoshopped image of the Fab 5 as members of Pixar’s The Incredibles. “I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now!” he tweeted.

I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now! @queereye got FOUR #EmmyNominations so proud of my brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix pic.twitter.com/J1OOAsmEjc — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 12, 2018

Queer Eye nominated for 4 Emmys. Insanely grateful and proud of every associate producer, assistant, executive, production team member, casting, editors, show runners, and OG Fab Five for making it all possible. Oh, and @tanfrance @bobbyberk @KaramoBrown @jvn too duh. ❤️ — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) July 12, 2018

