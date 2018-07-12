Modern Family Emmys streak ends with best comedy series snub

Modern Family‘s Emmys reign has ended… for now, at least. The ABC comedy was left out of the Television Academy’s nominees for Outstanding Original Comedy Series for the first time in eight years.

The half-hour show debuted in 2009 and received a best comedy nomination every year since then, winning the category five times. This year, Outstanding Comedy Series was populated by FX’s Atlanta; Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; ABC’s Black-ish; HBO’s Silicon Valley, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Barry; and Netflix’s GLOW and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Modern Family did come out of Thursday’s Emmy announcements with one nomination: Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

It’s not like the show is starving for those accolades; Modern Family earned a cumulative 22 Emmys over the course of its run, the last one coming at the 2015 ceremony. That includes categories for leading and supporting actors, writing, sound mixing, editing, directing, casting, and overall comedy series.

Cast members Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, and Eric Stonestreet are among the previous winners.

Series star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted his congrats to the category’s nominees and expressed his pride for the Modern Family cast and crew. “Congratulations to all the “Best Comedy” Emmy Nominees! There is so much great content to honor! So many wonderful new shows,” he wrote Thursday. “We had a great run at the Emmys with 5 wins and 3 more nominations & I couldn’t be more proud of our cast & crew!”

Congratulations to all the “Best Comedy” Emmy Nominees! There is so much great content to honor! So many wonderful new shows. We had a great run at the Emmys with 5 wins and 3 more nominations & I couldn’t be more proud of our cast & crew! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 12, 2018

See the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations.