It’s almost time to find out who’s in the running for a golden girl!

Nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. Make sure to check back here to find out whether your favorite show or actor will get the nod it deserves!

Throughout the morning, EW’s critics and experts will be sharing their analysis on this year’s roster of nominees — follow @EW on Twitter for those real-time reactions and updates, and be sure to stay tuned to EW.com/emmys for even more coverage.

RELATED: Get the lowdown on the Emmys with EW’s CHASING EMMY podcast:

NBC will air the annual Emmys ceremony live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 17. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host.