Christina Applegate will star in a Netflix comedy series

Look who’s coming back to the small screen: After a six-year hiatus from TV, Christina Applegate will star in Dead to Me for Netflix, EW has confirmed.

The streaming service ordered 10 episodes of the comedy, which stars Applegate as Jen, a tightly wound widow whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deadline Hollywood says its’s described as a funny version of Big Little Lies.

Applegate, who recently starred in the Bad Moms films, will executive-produce the series, which hails from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls) and Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Applegate’s last series-regular role on TV was in Up All Night on NBC, which aired from 2011 to 2012.