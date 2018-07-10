This casting’s certainly cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. No doubt.

Well, maybe it should be warm, warm, warm? Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero (a.k.a. Amy) announced on Twitter Tuesday that she and costar Stephanie Beatriz (a.k.a. Rosa) will leave the New York borough for a brief stint in Los Angeles, as guest stars in season 3 of Netflix’s One Day at a Time. Fumero unveiled the news with a boomerang clip literally unveiling the two from behind the iconic curtain used by Rita Moreno’s Lydia.

Guess who’s coming to hang with the Alvarez family!?!! @iamstephbeatz & I are guest starring on @OneDayAtATime Season 3!!!!!!! 🎉💕 pic.twitter.com/XwBW1qMQRy — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) July 10, 2018

The comedy, which follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family led by single mother Penelope (Justina Machado), confirmed the news with a tweet of its own. “Our familia keeps growing,” the post reads.

Our familia keeps growing 🙌🙌🙌💃🏻 https://t.co/Pt4yrNY774 — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) July 10, 2018

Even better: EW has confirmed that Fumero and Beatriz are set to guest star in the same episode that also features singer Gloria Estefan, who sings the opening theme. All three play members of the Alvarez family: Fumero plays Estrellita, a cousin Penelope used to be close with, until Lydia and Estrellita’s mom — played by Stefan — developed a rift that hasn’t healed since. Beatriz, meanwhile, plays Pilar, another cousin of Penelope’s, who Elena (Isabella Gomez) believes is gay and wants to help come out to the family.

Besides this co-guest-starring gig, Fumero and Beatriz recently had plenty of reason to celebrate, after Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved from its cancellation at Fox with a revival by NBC. One Day at a Time, executive-produced by Norman Lear and starring Moreno, Machado, Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Marcel Ruiz, and Stephen Tobolowsky, is streaming on Netflix and will return in 2019.