Fran Drescher, Carmen Electra, and more to guest star in Alone Together season 2 — see exclusive photos

Ruth Kinane
July 10, 2018

Season 2 of Freeform’s buddy comedy is just around the corner and turns out in the new season Esther and Benji are a little less Alone Together with the addition of some big-name guest stars.

EW can exclusively announce that Fran Drescher (The Nanny) will be joining the cast for the comedy’s second season as Esther’s mom Mary. According to Freeform, she’s a “perfectly coiffed” and “tastefully made up” mom. And because there couldn’t possibly be enough hilarity and drama with just one new character, Carmen Electra (Baywatch) also guest stars as a “beautiful and mysterious woman” who seduces Benji. 

Check out some exclusive pics of the exciting guest stars below, and find out other stars stopping by for the show’s sophomore season after the jump:

And that’s not all! Also look out for Natasha Leggero (He’s Just Not That Into You), Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), and Danny Pudi (Community) and Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) as husband and wife Chris and Megan, Nicole Sullivan (Black-ish), Kay Cannon (Blockers), as well as Maz Jobrani, Andrew Santino, Seth Morris, Erik Griffin, and more. Punam Patel (Adam Ruins Everything) also joins season 2 for a recurring role as Tara, Esther’s friend from acting class six years ago.

Alone Together returns for its 10-episode, second season on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform, (running for five weeks with two brand-new episodes debuting each week), delving even deeper into the often awkward and cringe-worthy lives of best friends Esther and Benji (played by series creators and real-life BFFs Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo) as they try to help one another navigating the treacherous seas of dating. 

