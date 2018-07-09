type TV Show genre Drama run date 07/11/17 performer Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy broadcaster Freeform seasons 1 Current Status In Season

The Bold Type‘s second season has seen its three leads deal with a number of issues, from Kat confronting her relationship with her race to Sutton dealing with putting her career ahead of her love life. And then there’s Jane, who recently learned an important lesson about privilege. But there’s one issue affecting Jane that the show hasn’t addressed since it was introduced in season 1: Jane’s BRCA gene. And that’s about to change.

“Episode 8 touches on Jane’s BRCA gene,” Bold Type star Katie Stevens tells EW. “It was important to touch on that and the writers did a great job of showing what Jane’s life is like now that she knows that she has the BRCA gene and how that’s going to affect her decision making and what she wants out of life moving forward.”

But following episode 8, things will once again lighten up for what Stevens calls one of her favorite episodes. “[Episode] 9 is really fun,” Stevens says. “You meet Sutton’s mom and we go on a road trip. It’s like an out-of-office kind of thing. Jane has some decisions to make in that episode.” The question is: Could one of those decisions be about her love triangle?

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.