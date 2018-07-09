Orange Is the New Black heads to maximum security in season 6 trailer

Chancellor Agard
July 09, 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT

“This is not home!”

The women of Litchfield have entered a completely new world in the Orange Is the New Black season 6 trailer, which Netflix dropped Monday morning.

When we last checked in with Piper (Taylor Schilling), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), and the rest of the gang, they were waiting for the S.W.A.T. team to storm their underground pool hideout. Based on the trailer above, the new season picks up some time after that and we’ll find most of the women in maximum security, a change that causes Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) quite a bit of anxiety in the promo. But, she isn’t the only one feeling the pressure.

This season, the inmates will also face the consequences for last season’s prison riots; however, it’s clear that the system definitely won’t show these women any mercy. “They want us to go down, regardless of what we did or didn’t do,” says Red (Kate Mulgrew) in the trailer.

“I’m scared!” says Taystee in the clip, conveying just how fraught the situation is right now.

Watch the trailer above, and check out more first look photos from the season below.

Orange Is the New Black returns Friday, July 27 on Netflix.

