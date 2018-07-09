Jerry O’Connell to host late-night talk show for Bravo produced by Andy Cohen

Jerry O’Connell is heading to Bravo for a new late-night talk show.

On Monday, the network announced that the Billions actor will be hosting a new show titled Real Men Watch Bravo set to premiere in the fall and produced by Bravo king Andy Cohen. Each episode will feature O’Connell and a panel of male celebrities, comics, and tastemakers (or as the network calls them, “unapologetic Bravoholics”) discussing the most talked about Bravo moments as well as other pop culture news.

According to Bravo, the show will “offer unprecedented access to the male point of view pertaining to all things Bravo and entertainment” from men who maybe initially found themselves watching Vanderpump Rules via their girlfriends or Top Chef to brush up on their kitchen skills, but are now diehard Stans of the network’s programming. The hope is that the show will “encourage others to step out of the shadows and admit what some have known all along…Real Men Watch Bravo.”

O’Connell himself has proved he avidly watches Bravo shows, often offering advice on The Real Housewives and weighing in on the (many) feuds the network seems to witness.

A fall premiere date for the new series has not yet been announced.