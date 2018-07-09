Will the action pick up during Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon?

CBS announced the return date for The Big Bang Theory — which ended in May with ShAmy’s much-anticipated nuptials. There’s also news on when to expect Murphy Brown and Magnum P.I. and the 37th (!) premiere of Survivor.

Take a look:

Monday, Sept. 24

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (12th Season Premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (2nd Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I. (Series Debut)

10-11 p.m. Bull

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. NCIS

9-10 p.m. FBI (Series Debut)

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8-9:30 p.m. Survivor

9:30-11 p.m. Big Brother (90-minute season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (Regular Time Period)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (Regular Time Period)

9-9:30 p.m. Mom

9:30-10 p.m. Murphy Brown (Series Debut)

10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Friday, Sept. 28

8-9 p.m. MacGyver

9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods

Saturday, Sept. 29

8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

9-11 p.m. 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 30

7:30-8:30 p.m. 60 Minutes

8:30-9:30 p.m. God Friended Me (Series Debut)

9:30-10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 1

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (Series Debut)

8:30-9 p.m. Happy Together (Series Debut)

9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m. Bull

Wednesday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. Survivor

9-10 p.m. Seal Team

10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds

Saturday, Oct. 6

8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. Primetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. 48 Hours

Sunday, Oct. 7

7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)

8-9 p.m. God Friended Me (Regular Time Period)

9-10 p.m. NCIS: LA (Regular Time Period)

10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary

You can check out all of CBS’ fall trailers here.