Will the action pick up during Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon?
CBS announced the return date for The Big Bang Theory — which ended in May with ShAmy’s much-anticipated nuptials. There’s also news on when to expect Murphy Brown and Magnum P.I. and the 37th (!) premiere of Survivor.
Take a look:
Monday, Sept. 24
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (12th Season Premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (2nd Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I. (Series Debut)
10-11 p.m. Bull
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8-9 p.m. NCIS
9-10 p.m. FBI (Series Debut)
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8-9:30 p.m. Survivor
9:30-11 p.m. Big Brother (90-minute season finale)
Thursday, Sept. 27
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (Regular Time Period)
8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (Regular Time Period)
9-9:30 p.m. Mom
9:30-10 p.m. Murphy Brown (Series Debut)
10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T.
Friday, Sept. 28
8-9 p.m. MacGyver
9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods
Saturday, Sept. 29
8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
9-11 p.m. 48 Hours
Sunday, Sept. 30
7:30-8:30 p.m. 60 Minutes
8:30-9:30 p.m. God Friended Me (Series Debut)
9:30-10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 1
8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (Series Debut)
8:30-9 p.m. Happy Together (Series Debut)
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. Bull
Wednesday, Oct. 3
8-9 p.m. Survivor
9-10 p.m. Seal Team
10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds
Saturday, Oct. 6
8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. Primetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. 48 Hours
Sunday, Oct. 7
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)
8-9 p.m. God Friended Me (Regular Time Period)
9-10 p.m. NCIS: LA (Regular Time Period)
10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary
You can check out all of CBS’ fall trailers here.
