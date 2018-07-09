Watch an adorable orange tabby hilariously upstage a Polish historian during a TV interview.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

Political scientist Jerzy Targlaski was chatting about Poland’s Supreme Court for a Dutch news program called Nieuwsuur when his attention-seeking cat Lisio crawled up him and began roaming around on his shoulders.

Targlaski gamely carried on during the interview, occasionally removing his cat’s tail from blocking his face.

According to CBS News, the moment was apparently cut from the show’s eventual broadcast but since journalist Rudy Bouma shared the outtake video on Twitter on Saturday and its gone viral, the incident’s been likely viewed by many more people around the world than would have seen the edited program. “Jerzy Targlaski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened,” Bouma wrote.

The incident is reminiscent of when a political science professor was interrupted during an interview by his kids wandering into the room during a live Skype interview for BBC News.