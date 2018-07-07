Stephen Amell says bartender confused him for Chris O'Donnell from Arrow

Daniel Power/The CW
Lynette Rice
July 07, 2018 at 07:45 PM EDT

In the bartender’s defense, they both play hot heroes on TV.

But that’s probably not much of a consolation for Arrow star Stephen Amell, who admitted via Twitter Saturday that he was confused for Chris O’Donnell from NCIS: Los Angeles. The bartender even thought O’Donnell was the guy who plays the green crusader on The CW.

“I worked with @chrisodonnell on NCIS: LA,” Amell added ironically on social media. “He couldn’t have been a nicer guy.”

Monty Brinton/CBS

Amell, not O’Donnell, has played the title role of Arrow since 2012. But O’Donnell also has experience donning a cape: he played Robin in the 1995 flick Batman Forever, followed by Batman & Robin in 1997. He’s been on NCIS: LA since 2009.

