Queer Eye season 2's William and Shannan are married: 'We Shannan you both'

Here’s another success story for the Fab 5.

William Mahnken, the Frasier Crane-loving subject of Queer Eye season 2’s “A Decent Proposal,” officially married his girlfriend, Shannan Eller — and Netflix has the photos of their wedding ceremony.

Jonathan Van Ness was determined to put some “sass” into the “Sasquatch,” and he did it with help from Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski. After his makeover, Mahnken took Shannon to an outdoor movie screening where he surprised her with a proposal. Noting her love of rom-com’s Brown helped film a video of Mahnken coming up with a new word for “love.”

That word was “Shannan,” and to the couple’s small, sunset wedding on the beach, the Fab 5 say, “We Shannan you both.”

“Congratulations William and Shannan!” reads a message on Queer Eye‘s social media channels. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both.”

Other subjects of the Queer Eye revival who tied the knot were Tom Jackson and AJ Brown from season 1.

After rekindling his romance with ex-wife Abby Parr on the show, Jackson married her at Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on March 27. Brown then revealed during a Netflix “FYSee” event that he married his boyfriend, Andrey.

Queer Eye is changing lives, people! Let’s see who’s next to make the trip down the aisle.