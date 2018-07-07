Maisie Williams says goodbye to Game of Thrones with bloody photo

A girl has no more scenes to shoot — from Game of Thrones, at least.

Maisie Williams said goodbye to the HBO drama sensation that made her an international star with a bloody Instagram photo.

The actress wrote: “Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep”

And here’s the photo:

That “#lastwomanstanding” hashtag is bound to cause some speculation. I suspect Williams (who’s ultra careful about spoilers and meticulously plans her social media posts) meant she was the last female cast member to finish filming, not that Arya is the only female character to survive (and GoT episodes and scenes are not shot in order, so that wouldn’t spoil anything either).

Williams was cast as Arya Stark in 2011 when she was only 12 years old and helped make the character a fan favorite. She’s also been nominated for an Emmy for her performance on the series. Her future appearances include playing Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane in the X-Men franchise spin-off The New Mutants next year.

Thrones is almost finished filming its eighth and final season, which has been in production since October. Even though the final season is only six episodes, it’s had a particularly long shooting schedule given the producers’ plan to create the most epic season yet. GoT returns in 2019. HBO has also greenlit a Game of Thrones prequel pilot (more on that here).

The post follows co-star Emilia Clarke saying goodbye with a heartfelt farewell message of her own last month.