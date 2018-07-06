The Bachelorette first look: Colton gives Becca a little conch in the Bahamas

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 01/08/03 performer Chris Harrison broadcaster ABC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

It’s going to be hard to top the whirlwind of excitement that was Becca’s trip to Richmond, Virginia, but Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette is definitely going to try. Next week, the gang moves to the Bahamas, where Colton gets a one-on-one date with Becca — and producers just happened to choose an activity that’s ripe for double entendres.

ABC

Yep, the Bachelorette and her former football player escort are going diving for conch. As the nice man with the dreadlocks explains, these shell-dwelling mollusks are “the Bahamian Viagra” — not that Becca and Colton need any help in the aphrodisiac department.

Even so, their guide encourages them to eat the conch “pistol,” and that’s when this date veers into Fear Factor territory. Watch the clip above for more… if you’re not squeamish.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.