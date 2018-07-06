Michelle Wolf joins old boss Seth Meyers to poo-poo hot soccer players and vacuums

How dare you, Dyson vacuum cleaners!

In this weekend’s installment of The Break With Michelle Wolf, the former Late Night writer is joined by her old boss Seth Meyers to “complain about the little things that still suck” — and EW has the exclusive first look.

Yes, Wolf insists, pro soccer players can be too hot while playing in the World Cup, and vacuum cleaners from Dyson can suck a little too much while doing their job.

New episodes of The Break drop every Sunday morning (like, way early).