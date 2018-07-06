Bug Juice is back! Disney announces premiere date for reboot of '90s camp reality series

Are you ready to go back to camp?

The Disney Channel sure hopes so as the network announced Friday that the ’90s reality series Bug Juice will be returning to the airwaves on July 16. The unscripted docuseries first garnered popularity when it premiered in 1998 and ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel. Like the original, the reboot — titled Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp — will follow a group of tween summer campers as they embark on s’mores-filled adventures at Camp Waziyatah in Waterford, Maine — the same location as the first few seasons of the show.

Mauricio Handler/Disney Channel

Although much of the reboot will mirror the original, there will be the added bonuses of modern technology as campers are armed with cell phones and the show plans to incorporate animated emoticons, “boomerang” shots, and onscreen memes into the summertime adventures.

Tune into the Disney Channel on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET to see how the preteens deal with fun activities, as well as the challenges of being away from home, including fitting in, homesickness, and navigating new friendships — oh, and bug bites.