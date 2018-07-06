Big Brother host Julie Chen on who is playing the best and worst so far

type TV Show genre Reality TV performer Julie Chen broadcaster CBS seasons 20 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Every week, host Julie Chen will answer a few questions about the latest events in the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on the first eviction and who is playing best and worst so far.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Okay, Julie. They’ve been in the house for two weeks now. Who has impressed you the most so far?

JULIE CHEN: I’m surprisingly impressed by Tyler. He is a thinker, sharp observer and a true expert of this game. Can’t judge a book by its cover. He’s no Spicoli (Fast Times at Ridgemont High). He has deals with just about everyone and covered all his bases. No bad feelings from his housemates and no bad blood on his hands despite being HOH and having to nominate two people. He’s proven to be good at physical competitions and liked by all the Houseguests.

Let’s do the flip side of that now: Who needs to seriously step up their game?

Winston and Brett need to step up their game. They are treating this like a vacation. Granted, they didn’t have to do much as they were never in danger these past two weeks. So they spent their time making the B.B. house look like Workout Club Med central.

For the first time ever, you transformed one of the contestants into a robot. Where does that rank in the pantheon of Big Brother punishments?

This punishment was more debilitating than any other we’ve ever had. Half the game is about getting face time with your housemates, not screen time. It weakened her ability to build a strong close relationship during the all-important “getting-to-know-you” period.

Which love connection is more likely to last and why: Swaggy C and Bayleigh, or Faysal and Haleigh?

My money is on Swaggy and Bayleigh. It was impossible for them to NOT be together. The chemistry was undeniable. He even tried to fight it and came in saying he was not there for a showmance. They seem very compatible and well suited for one another. That being said, I also like Haleigh and Faysal, a.k.a. “Fessie” as he likes to be called. But Haleigh is so young. This is most likely more about physical attraction than an emotional relationship.

Even while on the block, Steve seemed so confident he was never in any danger. What was his ultimate downfall?

Steve’s ultimate downfall was that he didn’t know how to connect and bond with the others, so he had zero sense of what was happening in the game. He didn’t have any indicators as to who the house wanted to target, whether it was one of the nominees or a separate backdoor target. He wasn’t in on any secret conversations because he wasn’t tight with anyone.

