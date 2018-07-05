Sigmund Freud is the latest historical figure to get a young, sexy TV show

When you hear the name Sigmund Freud, what’s the first thing you think of? Soon: a sexy Viennese crime-solver.

Netflix just boarded Freud, a German-language period drama following a fictional history of the famed psychoanalyst in 1886, as he is embroiled in the search for a serial killer.

The show, currently casting with production slated to start in fall, is directed by Marvin Kren (Tatort). Freud will be Netflix’s second German-language series, after Dark, which has already been renewed for a second season.

By turning Sigmund Freud into a young, sexy crimefighter — born in 1856, he would be 30 during the time the show is set to take place — Freud carries on a proud tradition of retelling and fictionalizing stories of historical figures and making them young and sexy. Previous examples include Will (young, sexy William Shakespeare) and Da Vinci’s Demons (young, sexy Leonardo Da Vinci). The Young Pope gets a half-point here.

With that in mind, here are a few imaginary shows we’d love to see where historical figures get a young, sexy makeover:

POE: Edgar Allan Poe is a young, sexy detective solving goth murders in 1830s Baltimore.

EINSTEIN: The German physicist uses his genius (and knowledge of physics) as a young, sexy consultant to the Swiss police force.

RASPUTIN: The 19th-century Russian mystic seduces his way into the Romanov court by being young and sexy.

WILDE: A young (sexy) Oscar Wilde hones his genius, and has a ton of sex.

MARY SHELLEY AND HER MONSTER: Eighteen-year-old romantic writer Mary Shelley builds a real Frankenstein monster, and the two of them fight crime.

TOUSSAINT: Former slave turned Haitian revolutionary leader Toussaint Louverture goes head-to-head with a young, sexy Napoleon.

KING: Young, sexy Martin Luther King fights racism, while being young and sexy.

EMILY: Emily Dickinson — young and sexy — wears white, writes poetry, and is definitely a lesbian.

VINCENT: A sexy, tortured Vincent Van Gogh solving… art-related crimes.

Netflix, feel free to get in touch.