Selena Gomez conjures Wizards of Waverly Place reunion on July 4th

“Brudder & sissy” were back together on July 4th. That would be Selena Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie.

The pair spent Independence Day together at Disneyland in California. Gomez shared photos of the occasion as they shared a box of popcorn.

“Family vacation vibes,” the “Back to You” singer wrote over a series of posts on Instagram. “Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney.”

Gomez and Henrie played teenage wizards on the Disney Channel show that aired from 2002-2007. They’ve remained close since then, as shown in various photos and videos posted to their social media. The 25-year-old pop star also attended Henrie’s wedding to former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill last year.

When asked in 2017 about a possible revival of Wizards, Gomez replied, “I don’t know… But it was fun. I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal when me and David, my older brother on the show, were talking about it. But I understand. I’m so proud of that. It was so fun, and it was so funny. We were having dinner and talking about it hypothetically, where we would be, but we’re all older. David’s married now so we’re in such different places in our lives.”

See photos of their latest reunion below.

Gomez now reprises her voice role for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, out in theaters this July 13.