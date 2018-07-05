Power sneak peek: Tommy's dad is back and bothered

Power
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Crime, Drama
- run date
- 06/07/14
- performer
- Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent
- broadcaster
- Starz
- seasons
- 5
- Current Status
- In Season
One of the more shocking surprises from season 4 of Power was the revelation that Tommy (Joseph Sikora) had a dad in the joint — an OG by the name of Tony Teresa (William Sadler). Surely, it wouldn’t be the last time we’d see the terrific actor from The Shawshank Redemption as Tommy’s long-lost pop, right?
Hell naw! In this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Sadler reprises his role as the incarcerated-but-no-less-potent baddo who still manages to put fear in his reckless son — even behind a plate of glass.
Power airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.
