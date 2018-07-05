Power sneak peek: Tommy's dad is back and bothered

Lynette Rice
July 05, 2018 at 05:58 PM EDT

Power

type
TV Show
genre
Crime, Drama
run date
06/07/14
performer
Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent
broadcaster
Starz
seasons
5
Current Status
In Season

One of the more shocking surprises from season 4 of Power was the revelation that Tommy (Joseph Sikora) had a dad in the joint — an OG by the name of Tony Teresa (William Sadler). Surely, it wouldn’t be the last time we’d see the terrific actor from The Shawshank Redemption as Tommy’s long-lost pop, right?

Hell naw! In this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Sadler reprises his role as the incarcerated-but-no-less-potent baddo who still manages to put fear in his reckless son — even behind a plate of glass.

Power airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

