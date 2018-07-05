Outlander has wrapped season 4, and they can't wait for us to see it

That’s a wrap, Sassenachs — but on production, not Droughtlander.
The cast and crew of Outlander finished filming on season 4 in Scotland, but it will be a while before we see the fruits of their labor: The premiere isn’t scheduled to air until November. Magairlean*!
At least we seem to have their promise that this one is gonna be great. At least, that’s what they are saying on Twitter. Take a look:
To help celebrate the final week of production, star Sam Heughan (Jamie Frasier) asked fans to tweet some Outlander art — and boy did they deliver.
To help kick off the new season, the cast and writers are already planning to visit New York Comic-Con.
*That’s a Gaelic cuss word. Google it, already.
Comments