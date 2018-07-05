Outlander has wrapped season 4, and they can't wait for us to see it

That’s a wrap, Sassenachs — but on production, not Droughtlander.

The cast and crew of Outlander finished filming on season 4 in Scotland, but it will be a while before we see the fruits of their labor: The premiere isn’t scheduled to air until November. Magairlean*!

At least we seem to have their promise that this one is gonna be great. At least, that’s what they are saying on Twitter. Take a look:

Back in October I posted the shot on the left of me, @TheMattBRoberts & #KarenCampbell on our first day of shooting for S4. And today I'm posting a shot from our last day of filming! @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/gbd9Qa9ZPx — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) July 5, 2018

And that's a Season 4 wrap for me. What an amazingly talented and endlessly tireless cast and crew we're blessed with. Thanks and huge congrats to all involved. You're incredible! Can't wait for you all to see it!! @Outlander_STARZ #outlander — Richard Rankin (@RikRankin) July 4, 2018

To help celebrate the final week of production, star Sam Heughan (Jamie Frasier) asked fans to tweet some Outlander art — and boy did they deliver.

AAAGGHHHH!!!! Today is the LAST #Arteachday for @Outlander_STARZ 😱😱😱 So my last entry is #JamieFraser in Blue. Kind of tried something new. Love experimenting!! 💙 Fingers crossed you like it!!! 🤞#Outlander pic.twitter.com/EbfRuqZZqP — Nuria Márquez (@nmarquez72) July 5, 2018

To help kick off the new season, the cast and writers are already planning to visit New York Comic-Con.

*That’s a Gaelic cuss word. Google it, already.