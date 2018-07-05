19 Emmy contenders, as summarized by John Mulaney stand-up quotes

FilmMagic
Dana Schwartz
July 05, 2018 at 05:45 PM EDT

Are you planning on bingeing all the TV you can before the Emmys in September? Bad news: There’s more prestige TV than ever to get through. Good news? Most shows can be easily summarized by a single out-of-context quote by standup comedian John Mulaney. See for yourself below.

Westworld (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Supergirl (The CW)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Americans (FX)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outlander (Starz)

Billions (Showtime):

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

(Also Orange Is the New Black)

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Flash (The CW): 

