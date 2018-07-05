David Letterman sent Michael Ian Black a 'nice note' after Ed ended

Joseph Longo
July 05, 2018 at 04:22 PM EDT

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Michael Ian Black received his big break in a striking role on the ‘00s sitcom Ed: bowling alley manager.

In the network dramedy, Black played Phil Stubbs who operated a local Ohio bowling alley owned by ‘The Bowling Alley Lawyer’ Ed Stevens. Ed was produced by David Letterman’s company Worldwide Pants.

Black tells Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike the comedy king likely didn’t sign off on him signing on.

“I don’t think Letterman himself gave a sh— about who’s playing the role of the bowling alley manager,” Black says in the clip.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Ian Black on the unlikely success of The State

However, the comic-turned-children’s-author did receive a parting note from Letterman when Ed wrapped in 2004.

“It was very short,” Black said. “Basically, ‘You did a great job. Thank you so much for all your hard work. Love, Dave.’”

Watch Black ponder over Letterman’s signature line in the latest episode of Couch Surfing above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now