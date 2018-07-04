Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels

Yvette Nicole Brown, a friend to AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, has been tapped by the network to replace Chris Hardwick as moderator of the show’s panels at San Diego Comic-Con, EW has learned.

AMC dropped Hardwick from the schedule after allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse against the television host surfaced last month. Hardwick, also the co-founder of geek site Nerdist, has denied the claims against him, but agreed to “step aside” from moderating the panels.

“I will say this once,” Brown wrote in a tweet without directly mentioning Hardwick by name. “I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God’s Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed.”

I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God's Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 4, 2018

Brown, a veteran of Community and a Walking Dead superfan, has appeared on multiple episodes of Talking Dead and even hosted the Walking Dead panel at New York Comic-Con in 2015.

Details haven’t been officially released about the panels, but Fear the Walking Dead is expected to hit Comic-Con’s Hall H early in the day on July 20, followed by The Walking Dead in the afternoon, according to Deadline.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” a previously released statement from AMC reads. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”