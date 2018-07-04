Presidents Trump, Clinton, and Kennedy are featured in latest Jack Ryan trailer

type TV Show Current Status In Season

“Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths.” —Bill Clinton

“There should be no fear, we will not fail.” —Donald Trump

“We stand today on the edge of a new frontier.” —John F. Kennedy

That last quote was meant to speak to a country at the beginning the 1960s, but all three are heard in the latest trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine, John Krasinski is playing a version of Jack Ryan in the new Amazon drama.

“It’s sort of a prequel to the versions of him that you meet in the movies and books,” co-creator Carlton Cuse (Lost) has told EW of the eight-episode series, which follows Jack Ryan in the “critical moment where he goes from being an analyst to being an operative in the CIA.”

RELATED VIDEO: See John Krasinski’s sweet SAG Awards message for wife Emily Blunt

Co-creator Graham Roland promises that fans of the books — and, he’d like to believe, the late Clancy — will be pleased with the eight-hour version of a Jack Ryan story.

“The movies are Jack Ryan-centric, but the novels have all these great characters woven into the narrative, and the show is very much like that,” Roland says. “The show hopefully provides you with a better understanding of the root causes that have put us in this position in terms of Islamic terrorism — just the way Clancy did.”