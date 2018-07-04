House of Cards has a July 4th message from the new president

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

This Fourth of July, the new President Underwood wants you to give thanks to… her.

Robin Wright returns as newly minted Commander-in-Chief Claire Underwood in the new promo for House of Cards‘ final season.

“Happy Independence Day… to me!” she says in the video, released on July 4. This was followed by “#MyTurn,” noting it’s finally Claire’s turn to take the White House after five seasons of Frank Underwood fighting for the throne.

The sixth and last season of the Netflix drama began production earlier this year ahead of an expected premiere this year. Season 5 finished with Frank stepping down as President of the United States with Claire stepping up in his place.

Kevin Spacey was supposed to return for the final season, but the sexual assault allegations against him from multiple men, including actor Anthony Rapp, prompted his firing. (Spacey apologized to Rapp, but stated he didn’t remember the alleged encounter. He denied other allegations and announced in November that he was seeking “evaluation and treatment.”)

Now season 6 will focus on Claire. Wright will be joined by Greg Kinnear, Diane Lane, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Boris McGiver, and Cody Fern.