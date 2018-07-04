General Hospital
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- guest performer
- Ted Lange, Elizabeth Taylor
- broadcaster
- ABC
- genre
- Soaps
He doesn’t seem chicken about doing it: George Hamilton will appear this Friday as Colonel Sanders on General Hospital and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.
Hamilton, who first assumed the role of the Extra Crispy Colonel in 2016 for KFC commercials, is making the appearance to help “celebrate” National Fried Chicken Day. He reprised the role as the Extra Crispy Colonel in April for more KFC ads.
Earlier this week, KFC began teasing his appearance via Twitter with a “quote” from the Colonel himself.
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.
