General Hospital: See how George Hamilton will show up as Colonel Sanders

Lynette Rice
July 04, 2018 at 02:56 PM EDT

General Hospital

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
guest performer
Ted Lange, Elizabeth Taylor
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Soaps

He doesn’t seem chicken about doing it: George Hamilton will appear this Friday as Colonel Sanders on General Hospital and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.

Hamilton, who first assumed the role of the Extra Crispy Colonel in 2016 for KFC commercials, is making the appearance to help “celebrate” National Fried Chicken Day. He reprised the role as the Extra Crispy Colonel in April for more KFC ads.

Earlier this week, KFC began teasing his appearance via Twitter with a “quote” from the Colonel himself.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

