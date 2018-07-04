type TV Show Current Status In Season guest performer Ted Lange, Elizabeth Taylor broadcaster ABC genre Soaps

He doesn’t seem chicken about doing it: George Hamilton will appear this Friday as Colonel Sanders on General Hospital and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.

Hamilton, who first assumed the role of the Extra Crispy Colonel in 2016 for KFC commercials, is making the appearance to help “celebrate” National Fried Chicken Day. He reprised the role as the Extra Crispy Colonel in April for more KFC ads.

Earlier this week, KFC began teasing his appearance via Twitter with a “quote” from the Colonel himself.

Hurray for dreaming! This National Fried Chicken Day, I will get to live the dream I've always dreamed and appear in the soap opera that captured my heart as a boy, @GeneralHospital. Check it out next Friday at 11am PST. #GH55 #GH #ColonelHospital — KFC (@kfc) June 29, 2018

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.