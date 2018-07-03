The Miz and Maryse have cemented themselves as WWE superstars, and now they’re taking over reality TV with their own docuseries, Miz & Mrs, and EW has an exclusive look above at the first trailer for the upcoming USA show.

“You might think you know what you’re gonna see,” Maryse teases in the preview, “but you have no idea.”

The one-minute preview, which will also air during Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown on USA, offers a glimpse into their lives as they have their first child and also documents their move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas — along with all of the high jinks that ensue.

“It’s pretty insane,” Maryse tells EW of their lives and the series, which premieres Tuesday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

It’s not the first time The Miz has lived out his life in front of cameras; he was part of MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York, which premiered in July 2001. Because of his experience, he admits he was hesitant having cameras following him — and now his growing family.

“No one respected you, no one liked you, no one wanted you,” he says of his time on that show, explaining that back then it was “kind of frowned upon in Hollywood” to be part of it. “You were like the red-headed stepchild. So that’s the way I’ve always felt as a reality star,” he says. “Now, I love being on MTV, I loved being on The Real World, the challenges, and all that stuff, but the way I guess I was perceived [was that] I have no talent.”

He’s proven that to not be true as one of WWE’s most entertaining superstars — following in the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena, who have expanded their entertainment careers beyond the ring. So, as he looked at the world of reality television and how it has evolved into what audiences know and prefer today in the form of docuseries, The Miz’s worries were put to rest. He was especially intrigued by the thought of showing “what it’s like to be first-time parents in the entertainment world.”

“We don’t want to reinvent the wheel, we just want to make a shiny new wheel that people can look at and go, ‘Wow, this is something special, this is something nice,'” he adds. “What we set out to do was make this show [so that] when you watch it you don’t literally look at it and go, ‘Oh that was fake’ or ‘That was real.’ You watch it like you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm, like you watch The Office, like you watch Modern Family. You watch it, you get enthralled by the characters, you follow the stories, and you just enjoy the show. … We made a 30-minute comedy and it’s things that people can relate to and I think that’s what’s gonna set us apart from everybody else.”

Check out the exclusive first trailer above for more, and tune in to WWE SmackDown Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA, and then the series premiere of Miz & Mrs Tuesday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

—With reporting by Nick Romano