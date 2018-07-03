The Bold Type: Katie Stevens talks tackling 'privilege' in this week's episode

type TV Show genre Drama run date 07/11/17 performer Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy broadcaster Freeform seasons 1 Current Status In Season

Tiny Jane is having a rough go of things this season. First she loses her job. Then, Jacqueline rejects her returning to Scarlet. And now, not only does she find herself in the middle of a love triangle — yes, it’s a triangle — but she’s going to have to have a tough conversation with her friends.

A preview for the next episode of The Bold Type shows a frustrated Jane tell Sutton and Kat that she feels she didn’t get a job solely because of a diversity push. That comment then opens up a wider conversation. “We’re dealing with privilege,” Katie Stevens tells EW, adding that for Jane, it’s a “lesson in awareness and being aware of the privilege that you have.”

As for the love triangle, Stevens says that Jane is doing her best to give Ben a serious chance, but things can get complicated when her chemistry with Pinstripe is so undeniable.

See what Stevens had to say above.

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.