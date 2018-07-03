To read more on Evangeline Lilly and Ant-Man and the Wasp, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly was more than happy to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the superhero sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp (out July 6). But how does she feel about the possibility of revisiting the world of Lost, the ABC show on which she played fugitive-turned-castaway Kate Austen for six seasons?

After all, earlier this year the president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, said that while there haven’t been any discussions about a revival of the show, it’s something that’s on a list of “Wouldn’t that be great if…?” So, would Lilly consider playing Kate again?

“There’s a rumor every year that they are going to reboot Lost,” the actress says. “The thing about reboots and remakes is that I don’t like them in general, period. I want people to leave Star Wars alone! I did love Rogue One, as an aside. But for the most part, I don’t usually love them. I feel like it’s just tainting something that’s precious. I’ve said I don’t want to do things in the past and I’ve done them — you know, never say never — but sitting where I am today, my assumption is no.”

