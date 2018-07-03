Relive the baddest Breaking Bad moments

Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions: Breaking Bad, streaming now on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Breaking Bad is known for its diabolical characters and immortal lines, so narrowing down the show’s most memorable moments is “next to impossible,” but watch EW’s experts, with the help of Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, try their best in the top 10 Baddest Breaking Bad Moments.

According to Cranston, he could never predict what moments or dialogue from the show would live on. “The iconic phrasing that came out of Breaking Bad are always a surprise to me,” Cranston says. “When I read it, it’s not like, ‘Oh this is gonna be the one in brackets.’” Perhaps because the show had so many standout lines. “You can extract many different lines from it, the more succinct the better,” Cranston adds.

