Claws and Animal Kingdom renewed at TNT

Sharpen those claws, animal lovers…

TNT has renewed two of its most beloved drama series for more. Both Claws and Animal Kingdom have been picked up for a third and fourth season, respectively. The series are among the top 10 cable dramas in 2018, alongside another TNT drama series The Alienist.

Claws is currently airing its second season on Sunday nights at 9 p.m., while Animal Kingdom is airing its third season on Tuesdays in the same time slot.

Both series are headed by major star power, with Niecy Nash leading Claws and Ellen Barkin ruling the roost as the family matriarch on Animal Kingdom. Claws follows the travails of a group of treacherous manicurists in Florida, while Animal Kingdom, which is based on the 2010 film of the same name, dips into the drama of the Cody crime family. Crime and family bonds abound in both series.

Though no dates have yet to be announced, it is likely the shows will return for their third and fourth seasons next summer.