Breaking Bad, Aquaman casts to appear on Conan at San Diego Comic-Con

Be glad for more Bad.

Fresh off of their reunion in the pages of EW, the cast of Breaking Bad will reunite again on Conan, when Conan O’Brien takes his TBS late-night talk show to San Diego Comic-Con next month for the fourth year in a row.

The cast of the acclaimed AMC meth drama recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its launch (and the upcoming fifth anniversary of its finale), and Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bob Odenkirk, along with creator Vince Gilligan, are slated to match wits with O’Brien on Wednesday, July 18. (Jonathan Banks is unable to attend.)

While O’Brien opens his stint at San Diego’s Spreckles Theatre with blue meth, he’ll close it with the deep blue sea. The cast of the upcoming underwater action thriller Aquaman, which includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman, will serve as guests for the final show on Sunday, July 22. (Exactly which Aquaman stars will appear on that show will be announced a later date.)

On Thursday, July 19, O’Brien will play host to The Predator stars Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski, along with director Shane Black. The following night, the stars of Unbreakable/Split sequel Glass — those being Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Sarah Paulson, and Anya Taylor-Joy — join writer/director M. Night Shyamalan on whatever furniture O’Brien offers up.

All four shows will air at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.