See the bloody first trailer for Better Call Saul season 4

“Do you know why God made snakes before lawyers?” asks Jimmy McGill in the new trailer for season 4 of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. “He needed the practice.”

Of course, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) can’t have a practice right now, as he’s been suspended from the law for a year. And now that he’s donned a track suit, nothing good probably will happen. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks) is fast losing whatever patience he didn’t really have. “Why don’t you stop running a game on me,” he is seen muttering to someone off-screen, “and just tell me about the job.” In addition, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) doesn’t seem happy with Howard (Patrick Fabian).

But frowning and clowning are just one shading of Saul this season. As you can see, things are turning downright dangerous: one Cousin has two guns, and there’s a bloody massacre. And don’t forget, after attempting to kill Hector (Mark Margolis), Nacho (Michael Mando) is now in the crosshairs of Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), who is also seen ominously saying “I decide what he deserves.” Sounds like he’s talking about Hector, but even if not, give Gus what he wants.

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on Aug. 6. To sneak a peek at Jimmy and Kim at the funeral of Chuck (Michael McKean), head over here.

Several Saul cast members — Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito — joined their old co-stars for an epic Breaking Bad reunion on the pages of EW, photos of which can be found here.