Michael Moore and Bill Maher warn Trump will 'win the 2020 election'

Fahrenheit 11/9 director Michael Moore gave a warning to non-Trump supporters on Real Time Friday night. “You have to listen this time,” he pleaded to the cameras, “because he is going to win the 2020 election.”

“Even if he doesn’t, he’s not going to leave,” host Bill Maher added.

Maher had Moore on his show four months before the 2016 election, and they noted how few seemed to believe them when they predicted Donald Trump‘s win. Moore hopes people will listen now, but his hopes aren’t that high.

“[Trump] won’t leave after the second term if he doesn’t have to, if nobody stops him,” he said. “This man believes in being president for life.”

The documentarian, behind films like Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11, also referenced President Trump talking about extending his presidency beyond the eight-year limit.

“He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great,” Trump had said of China’s President Xi Jinping, as reported by CNN. “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.” Vice President Mike Pence has also compared Trump to Teddy Roosevelt, who served past two terms.

“He loves the dictators,” Moore continued. “I’m telling you, my friends, if we don’t stop it now, you’ll look back at this show when we were all goofing around, talking about The Handmaid’s Tale, but this is the moment.”

Earlier in the show, Maher and guest Bradley Whitford were joshing Moore for making note of The Handmaid’s Tale, but he promised he had “a serious point.”

“The best part of the show are the flashbacks where [Elisabeth Moss’ Offred] tries to figure out, where was the point when it was too late?” Moore said. “Where was the point where if we all just risen up, if we’d just done something?” Fascism, Moore and Maher agree, “happens in little increments.”

So what does he think the American public should do? “I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capital,” he said, referring to efforts to prolong Trump’s appointment of a new Supreme Court Justice.

In a more heated moment on the show, Moore shouted how the GOP don’t play fair. “They go to magical thinking and they go, ‘A fertilized egg is a human being! A fertilized egg is a human being!,'” he exclaimed. “And they say it over and over, and they’ve got millions behind them. When are we [Democrats] going to start talking like that?”

