Andy Samberg supports Brooklyn Nine-Nine costar Terry Crews after testimony

Andy Samberg is “proud” of his Brooklyn Nine-Nine costar Terry Crews, who faced jokes from rapper 50 Cent after testifying before a Senate committee for the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights on Tuesday.

“We have a cast text chain and we were all texting him how incredible it was,” Samberg told the Associated Press during a promotional event for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. “He’s a miracle. Terry’s the best guy,” he added. “I am proud to know him.”

Crews recounted during a Senate hearing his claims against Adam Venit, a Hollywood agent who allegedly groped his genitals at an industry event in 2016. Crews filed a police report in November and a lawsuit in December against Venit, but PEOPLE reported his case was later dismissed “because the matter was beyond the statute of limitations for misdemeanors.”

Court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, showed that Venit denied “each and every allegation.” After a one-month unpaid suspension from his agency, William Morris Endeavor, Venit returned to work, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for 50 Cent, the rapper had deleted an Instagram post that seemed to mock Crews’ allegations. “LOL, What the f– is going on out here man?” the caption read, as TMZ noted. “Terry: I froze in fear, [used laughing emoji] they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.” The meme itself also included the phrase, “I got raped, my wife just watched.”

“You know what? When you put LOL behind any statement, it means you’re laughing out loud,” 50 Cent, an executive producer on Power, told the AP at a Starz event. “That means it’s a joke. That’s it. Sometimes journalists leave those things out.”

Rose McGowan, who came out with claims of sexual assault against now-ousted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, called Crews a “HERO!” for his actions.

“Assault happens to boys and Men too,” McGowan tweeted on Saturday. “You are brave, you are good, you are strong. I’m so pleased that .@AndySamberg is in your corner. We all should be! Much love, Rose.”