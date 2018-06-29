HBO’s Watchmen TV series pilot just added another couple names to its ensemble cast.

First, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has joined the superhero drama in an undisclosed role. The Get Down actor will next be seen in a rather different but also very high-profile superhero role, as Black Manta in James Wan’s live-action Aquaman movie coming Dec. 21 (related: EW’s first look at Black Manta).

The project has also added Scottish actress Sara Vickers (The Alienist) to the cast, also in an undisclosed role.

The castings come on the heels of several casting revelations for the series, including Sleepy Hollow star Tim Mison, Titanic actress Frances Fisher, Superfly‘s Jacob Ming-Trent, big-screen veteran Jeremy Irons, The Leftovers actress Regina King (who’s considered the show’s lead), Miami Vice star Don Johnson, plus Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard.

The drama based on the classic comic series is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) is the showrunner.