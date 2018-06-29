Maybe it is possible for a Mikaelson to get their happily ever after… we hope.

After the most recent episode of The Originals saw Freya propose to Keelin, it seems the couple is wasting no time in making it down the aisle. EW has the exclusive first look at the July 18 episode, which will feature Freya and Keelin’s wedding.

From the photos we can tell that Kol will act as officiant of the ceremony, with Hope appearing to serve as Freya’s maid of honor. (Perhaps that means Rebekah won’t make it home for the event.) Then there’s Klaus, who’s either preparing to walk his older sister down the aisle or is showing up with some grave news on Freya’s big day. Regardless, let’s just hope these nuptials have a better end than the last wedding that took place in the Vampire Diaries universe. (Reminder: Stefan and Caroline’s wedding ended with Katherine’s arrival and an explosion that nearly killed Caroline’s daughters and Bonnie.)

Check out the photos below:

