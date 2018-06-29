RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 finale sashays to record ratings

One lucky queen took home the crown on Thursday’s season 10 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but the episode itself has snatched a few wigs of its own in the process.

VH1 announced Friday the grand finale broke a ratings record for the Emmy-winning reality series, posting its most-watched conclusion in its nine-year herstory. Roughly 527,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic tuned in to watch 22-year-old New York City native Aquaria win the title.

Across its 14-episode run, season 10 averaged a 0.55 rating in the P18-49 Live+SD ratings, marking a 10 percent increase from season 9. The 2018 edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race further averaged 469,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo during its run, making it the most-watched edition since the series launched on Logo back in 2009.

Per a network press release, Drag Race also finished Thursday evening as the No. 1 social series of the night in all of TV.

“At the finale, I was very speechless the whole evening. I don’t think I necessarily knew how to deal with a lot of my emotions the best way that night. Not in that I didn’t deal with them publicly, there were just so many emotions. For me, I was speechless at the time. But for now, I know that a dark lip looks good on me — especially when I’m smiling. So, smiles all the way around!” Aquaria told EW shortly after her victory. “I could not be more happy. This is obviously everything I wanted going into the competition, and I finally made it to the spotlight. No one will make it further than I made it. It’s just a whole lot of smiles!”