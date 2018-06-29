It’s the most fabulous crossover you never knew you needed!

Nailed It! season 2 just debuted today on Netflix, and among the new episodes is a special one featuring the Fab 5 from Netflix’s other hit series, Queer Eye. Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness enter the kitchen, where they’re greeted by Nailed It! host and comedian Nicole Byer, as well as judge, master pastry chef, and chocolatier Jacques Torres.

Their challenge: recreate cupcakes topped with fondant replicas of themselves.

“Look how gay I look in that little bow tie,” Berk muses at his sugary caricature, which you can see above in a condensed version of the special episode.

But … one of the Fab 5, of course, has a bit of an obvious advantage, so Queer Eye‘s food and wine expert Porowski serves as guest judge while the others scramble to wrap their head around this terrific task.

France — who appears to have some legit baking skills, teaches Brown the “folding” technique while mixing their cupcake batter — is all about strategy, attempting to take down Berk and Van Ness by teaming up with Brown, who eventually becomes overwhelmed by the challenge.

“The kitchen is my sunken place,” says Brown feeling defeated, referring to a pivotal scene in last year’s Get Out.

After taking a quick break and enjoying a drink with Porowski at the judging table, Byer gives Brown a pep talk: “Don’t be a black man giving up in front of America!”

And he doesn’t. But the pressure is on when Van Ness finishes early, insisting his creation is perfect and that he’s going to win.

Watch the video above to see how the judging — where Van Ness lovingly chastises Porowski for being too critical (“Be nicer!”) — plays out and who wins the fabulous Nailed It! crown. The extended version is available now on Netflix as a bonus episode of Nailed It! season 2, where you’ll also find the newly released second season of Queer Eye.