Jada Pinkett Smith initially didn't want to appear in Ali

For many, the opportunity to work alongside your spouse would be a no-brainer, but for Jada Pinkett Smith, the decision was anything but easy.

The Girls Trip actress sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike to take a look back at her time filming Ali, the 2001 Muhammad Ali biopic in which she starred alongside real-life husband Will Smith. Pinkett Smith played Ali’s first wife Sonji Roi in the film. While she loved the final product, initially Pinkett Smith did not think she was the right person for the role.

“I didn’t want to audition for this. I did not want to be in this movie with Will. I felt like because we were a couple off screen, for people to see us together on the screen in a movie like this, would take people out of the movie, that people would see Will and Jada there — they wouldn’t see Ali and Sonji.”

In the end, Jada agreed after the film’s director Michael Mann made it clear she was the only person for the role.

