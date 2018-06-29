Famous in Love canceled after two seasons

Less than a week after rumors surfaced that Freeform was canceling the Bella Thorne-led Famous in Love, the network has confirmed that the drama will not return for a third season.

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to air Famous In Love,” Freeform said in a statement. “After many discussions we have made the difficult decision not to renew the show for a third season. We want to thank our colleagues at Warner Horizon and our incredible producers, writers, cast and crew, especially Marlene King, for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

The series came from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King, who’s currently working on another show with the network, the PLL spin-off The Perfectionists. Famous in Love, which followed Paige Townsen as she was thrown into the life of a Hollywood star after landing a major movie role, ran for two seasons, with the second season wrapping in May. The season 2 finale will now serve as the series finale.

Thorne, who previously tweeted about the cancellation rumors, has yet to release a statement about the official decision.