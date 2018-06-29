'Champions' canceled by NBC

Game over for Champions.

NBC has canceled the Mindy Kaling-produced comedy that she co-created with Charlie Grandy (The Mindy Project). The sitcom that bowed in March was about a rundown, family-owned gym named Champions that’s owned and operated by brothers Vince (Anders Holm) and Matthew (Andy Favreau). Their lives are turned around when Vince’s son, Michael (J.J. Totah), a musical theater-obsessed openly gay teenager, suddenly re-enters their lives.

Kaling had a small role as Michael’s mother.

“I wanted to do something very different than The Mindy Project, in terms of who the lead was,” Kaling told EW in March. “I just felt it would be so inspiring to see a diverse young person who was an openly out character, who also loved New York City. I thought that would be such a fun world to write about and inhabit — a kid who was not from New York City, who loved it.”

Universal TV, which produced the comedy for NBC, is reportedly shopping the show to other outlets. It only averaged around 1.5 million viewers in its short run on the network.