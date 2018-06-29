Jimmy Fallon and The Roots got their Classroom Instruments band back together for their special guests, who just so happen to be another revived music group.

Dressed all in white, Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough joined The Tonight Show crowd for a musical remix of their 1999 hit song “I Want It That Way.” Much like past renditions of Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop,” and Ed Sheeran’s “The Shape of You,” this one involved a tambourine, melodica, ukulele, kazoo, and wood block.

And because it was for The Tonight Show, Dorough gave the lyrics a little tweak: “Jimmy! You are (you are you are you are)/ Don’t want to hear you say/ Ain’t nothin’ but a heartache…”

Elsewhere on the show, the group performed their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” their first new song in years.

“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” Littrell had told PEOPLE. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing our old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”

Watch the Backstreet Boys on The Tonight Show above.