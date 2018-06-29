Aya Cash injured on set of You're the Worst

Aya Cash is okay after suffering an injury on the set of FXX’s You’re the Worst, EW has confirmed. Three other crew members were also involved when the car-crash stunt went wrong and sent cables flying at Cash and the others.

FX said in a statement, “During production of the comedy series You’re the Worst, three crew members and one actor suffered minor injuries during an accident involving a stunt. Thankfully, none of the injuries were serious and all of those involved are OK. We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident. We are grateful to the medic and crew on set who responded so quickly and professionally. A previously planned production hiatus began today for the 4th of July holiday and production is scheduled to resume next Thursday.”

Season 4 of You’re the Worst ended with Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Cash’s character Gretchen finally deciding to get engaged for real. According to some reports, Cash may have been wearing a wedding dress at the time of the incident on Friday morning.